Rebecca St. James Set To Appear On For King and Country Summer Cruise

It’s been recently announced that the for KING & COUNTRY guys will be hosting a cruise to Alaska this summer, July 16-23, to celebrate WAY-FM’s thirteenth year of radio. And the best part? Their sister, Grammy-winning artist Rebecca St. James, will be there performing for the first time in several years.

“Our big sister Rebecca St. James is going to– I don’t want to say ‘come out of retirement,’ but in a way she is. This is the first show she’s played in a while,” Joel and Luke explained.



[embedded content]

The last time Rebecca took the stage was in late 2014 when she joined her brothers at a show for a moving performance of “Without You” from for KING & COUNTRY’s latest record Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong. Prior to that, Rebecca hadn’t been on stage since her decision to step away from music to focus on her family.

“It’s going to be a family affair so we hope you’ll come and join us. We should be experiencing Alaska together,” they concluded. Find out more details on the cruise by clicking here and follow the guys on social media here to see updates heading towards the cruise.