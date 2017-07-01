Reconcile Partners With RMG Amplify

Reflection Music Group (RMG) announced on June 27 the signing of Miami-based hip-hop artist Reconcile to its RMG Amplify division, a label partnership that provides marketing support to established independent artists. Along with the news, the Billboard charting artist Reconcile also released a new single “Reckless” on all the major digital retailers.



While Reconcile has had a great rapport with RMG co-CEOs Derek Minor and Doc Watson for years, he was also drawn to the partnership because of its support of and commitment to its artists. “I look at Derek and Doc and they are pushing the margins,” he says. “They are taking what they are doing to as many platforms as they can. You can see Derek and Doc lobbying to have songs on huge platforms and you see Derek standing up for the culture and social injustice.”



Speaking on behalf of the company, Watson says RMG is looking forward to working with Reconcile. “Reconcile is a great artist,” he says. “He’s been one of my favorites for a long time. He works hard and puts out great music. Most importantly, he has a message that needs to be heard everywhere.”



One example is Reconcile’s new release, “Reckless,” a redemptive song about the struggle to walk away from a life of crime. The song was inspired by his brother and cousin’s real life jail bids. He explains, “I was looking at their lives and getting those phone calls saying, ‘I’m tired of living reckless. I want to change. I really hear you, but it’s like I’m still lost in this life and have a lot of demons just holding my chest down.'”



Reconcile has found success with each of his previous releases. His 2012 free release, Abandoned Hope, received more than 45,000 downloads while he was still a senior at Rice University where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies, Philosophy and Sociology. His debut album Sacrifice reached No. 3 on the iTunes Hip Hop chart and debuted at No. 20 on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart. His last set, the Catching Bodies EP, debuted at No. 30 on the Billboard Christian chart.



Follow Reconcile on Facebook and Twitter or check out RMG’s main site.