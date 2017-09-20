Red Rocks Worship Releases New Album ‘Here’ Friday

This Friday, September 22, Red Rocks Worship releases their label debut full-length album, HERE, in partnership with Sony Music/Essential Worship. The anticipated 11-song live project, which has been the most pre-ordered album at iTunes’ Christian & Gospel genre this week, was recorded this past May at Denver’s iconic Paramount Theatre in front of a sold-out crowd and features songs such as “Fill This Place,” “Right Here Right Now” and “Nobody Like You.”

Additionally, today the band debuted the live video for “Nobody Like You,” which is also the song available as an instant download for every pre-order. The live video can be viewed below or by clicking here.

Hot on the heels of their album release, Red Rocks Worship is already receiving early accolades from the critics, thanks to recent coverage in the[…]