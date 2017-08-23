Red Rocks Worship to Release ‘Here’ Sept. 22

Red Rocks Worship will release their label debut full-length album, HERE, on September 22 in partnership with Sony Music/Essential Worship. The anticipated 11-song live project, produced by Jeremy Edwardson, was recorded this past May at Denver’s iconic Paramount Theatre in front of a sold-out crowd.

RELATED: Red Rocks Worship Announces First Full-Length Album to be Recorded

Song listing:

1. Fill This Place

2. Heaven Is Here

3. Nobody Like You

4. Always And Only

5. Right Here Right Now

6. How Beautiful Your Grace

7. Not Afraid

8. Come Taste And See

9. Overflow

10. I Am Home

11. Love Changes Everything

On Tuesday, September 19, Red Rocks Worship is set to perform at Worship on the Rocks, a night of worship to inspire, unite and awaken the Church to pursue God’s heart. This one-day event will be held at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and will also feature several other artists and speakers, including Jesus Culture, United Pursuit, singer-songwriter Josh Garrels and more. Please visit worshipontherocks.com for more information.