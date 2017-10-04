Remedy Drive Launches Kickstarter for Upcoming Album ‘The North Star’

Remedy Drive is making their second rock and roll album to shine a light on slavery and injustice, and they are asking for help from their fans. A kickstarter for the project is live now.

Remedy Drive is continuing their message against social injustice with their upcoming project The North Star. The group has been extremely involved in counter-trafficking efforts through non-profit organization The Exodus Road, and continue to share their vision through the current kickstarter campaign, which launched on September 26, 2017.

Crowdsourcing has quickly become a popular way for independent artists to fund projects, but the guys from Remedy Drive are partnering with both their fans and international rehabilitation facilities to take the concept to a much higher purpose. The band recently shared a video about the campaign on Facebook, stating that “Remedy Drive fights against sex trafficking in song and in action. Back this album on Kickstarter and join the band in our fight against injustice.”

It is clear to Zach that followers of Remedy Drive share the same vision and mission to put an end to slavery. “We don’t have a record company or a management company, but we have the Remedy Drive nation. We know that you believe in our music, and that’s why we’re confident that we can ask our community to help us fund the recording, mastering and the mixing of this album to enable us to push this music out into avenues where new people will hear our songs and join us in our fight for freedom.”

At the time of this publication, Remedy Drive had already raised an astonishing $17,162 in just one week toward their goal of $20,000 to fund their fifth studio album, which was recorded in part in Southeast Asia while working undercover for The Exodus Road. According to a Facebook post on October 1, “One of our next backers are going to take us over 75% in the first 5 days!”

This project is unique in its rewards–not only will fans get an immediate download of 2016 release Hope’s Not Giving Up, but contributors also have the option to donate to receive products that were made in facilities designed to help “rehabilitate girls and women that have been rescued” from sex trafficking. There are levels available to fit most budgets, from the CD + Small Elephant package for $25, or the T-Shirt and CD package for $35, to $2,500 for a full Remedy Drive concert.



Lead vocalist and guitarist David Zach explains more about the offerings. “In tandem with launching this new album, we’re launching a new line of t-shirts and apparel that are made by survivors of sex trafficking in facilities that help restore and rehabilitate these precious girls and women. We have stuffed elephants, necklaces, bracelets, purses, bags, boho pants and other accessories.”

The band has frequently taken to social media since the launch of the kickstarter to share pictures and descriptions of their truly unique merchandise associated with the campaign. “These shirts are made by survivors of trafficking by an amazing organization that we’re partnering with called Agape International Missions out of Cambodia,” the band recently elaborated. “The production of these shirts will help employ girls and women who have been rescued out of the sex trade. Our purchase will also help fund their efforts in rescue and rehabilitation of survivors.”

As David Zach summarized in a 2014 video series Songs of the Resistance, a “song can start something, it can be the beginning of a movement, and that someday when slavery is a thing of the past, these songs will be remembered as having contributed to the soundtrack of the resistance.”

Back the campaign here. To keep up with Remedy Drive’s music and work in support of justice, follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also find out more about how to get involved by visiting The Exodus Road’s official website and Facebook page.