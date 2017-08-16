Remedy Drive Singer David Zach Makes Nashville News Protesting White Supremacy

David Zach, lead singer of Remedy Drive, made local news in Nashville, Tenn. this week as he stood up to protest the recent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

On August 14, Zach joined a peaceful demonstration of unity and protest with his two young daughters. “Standing against white supremacy with my daughters in the halls of power in TN today,” he shared in the caption to a facebook video. “Stella holds an American Girl Doll named Melody. Melody was a civil rights activist in the 60s. Out of the hundreds of dolls in the store she gravitated right towards Melody. Maybe because Melody looks like one of her best friends… Today was was the second time the girls have gone to a protest with their dad. This was Melody’s first trip out.”

You can watch the video of David Zach sharing his thoughts with the assembled crowd below.



That evening, David would be featured on the Nashville news, sharing one of his favorite Martin Luther King Jr. quotes: “let us develop a kind of dangerous unselfishness.” The video and story quickly spread through both Remedy Drive’s fans and music industry peers as the country continued to process the events in Charlottesville.

Remedy Drive is currently completing recording for their next studio album, which will follow up counter-trafficking project Commodity by continuing to address themes of justice, mercy and challenging social inequalities. The band debuted two new songs from the project over the weekend, sharing that they were “Songs of peace against the backdrop of howling war dogs. Songs of freedom against the backdrop of historic levels of slavery. Songs of refuge against the backdrop of a historic number of people exiled from their homelands with no one to take them in. And songs of justice in the face of white nationalism. The whole universe is looking on – waiting in earnest expectation for the bearers of the light to stand up against injustice and inequality – to seek justice and love mercy.”

You can find Remedy Drive on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for continued updates about their new music and to join the conversation surrounding justice.