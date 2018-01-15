IN THE STUDIO:
Rend Collective – ‘Good News’

CCM Magazine says, “Eclectic instrumentals with exuberant vocals, everything we love about Rend Collective + so much more,” and “The contents of Good News are breaths of fresh air—finally, something authentically positive to put in our playlists…” | READ full review at CCMmagazine.com

Summary | Rend Collective returns with a collection of all-new studio recordings with their 2018 release, Good News (buy). The album, complete with all of our favorite Rend sounds, focuses on the theme of a freedom only found in Christ—if you like Mumford & Sons and NEEDTOBREATHE, you’ll love this record!

