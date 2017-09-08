Rhett Walker Band Releases New Single Today

Today is the day that Rhett Walker Band releases their new single to Christian radio, titled “I Surrender,” in partnership with Essential Records/Sony Music.

“I Surrender” was penned by Rhett Walker – the band’s lead singer and guitarist – along with Jeff Pardo who produced the song. Pardo, who has worked with such artists as Lady Antebellum, Ben Rector and Francesca Battistelli, also co-wrote “When Mercy Found Me” with Walker, earning them their first GRAMMY nomination.

Rhett Walker recently stated that “I Surrender” was inspired by how lost he felt after his 30th birthday. Even though on the outside his life appeared to have direction, he was experiencing chaos on the inside. The song was then written as a prayer and intention for his life. He shares, “Every avenue of our lives is not our own, and when we realize that and surrender it, we can actually find peace. My prayer changed from fix it, fix it, fix it, to I surrender it — my life, my family, my music.” “I Surrender” can be streamed or downloaded here.



[embedded content]



Lauded since their 2012 debut album Come To The River, which includes “When Mercy Found Me,” Rhett Walker Band has been featured in The Huffington Post, Fox News, Relevant and Parade online, among many others. Even music critic Bob Lefsetz of The Lefsetz Letter is a fan, previously sharing about the music from Rhett Walker Band:

“If you like rock music, if you like power chords, dynamics, changes…if you like nodding your head, putting on an album and letting it play from beginning to end, putting you in a mood wherein the rest of the world does not matter, this is for you!

It’s got the blasting guitars, but when it breaks down and the band starts singing …you’re gonna throw your arms in the air and sway back and forth like you’re at [their] gig. These are the moments we’re searching for. When we’re completely gripped by the music and taken away, possessed. And listen to Rhett’s vocal. Boy, this guy can SING! I didn’t have to play this album five times to get it. I didn’t have to tap my foot, waiting to be hooked. I was enthralled IMMEDIATELY!

Rhett Walker Band is set to tour a few dates this fall. Be sure to visit their website RhettWalkerBand.com for the most current dates and further information.