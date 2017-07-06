Ricardo Sanchez Encourages Retailers at CBA International Convention

GRAMMY®-nominated Difference Media recording artist and acclaimed worship leader Ricardo Sanchez was featured at multiple events during UNITE 2017, last week’s CBA International Convention in Cincinnati. The annual trade show of The Association for Christian Retail (CBA) brings together faith-based retailers, product exhibitors and media from around the world.

Kicking-off the convention, the “Worship Him!” service showcased Sanchez and his band leading attendees through a range of favorite praise & worship selections, as well as debuting the high-energy title-cut, “Taste + See,” from his forthcoming live recording. The event also featured music from The Collingsworth Family and a message by author and speaker Mary DeMuth. In addition, Sanchez led an acoustic worship set the next morning as part of CBA’s exhibit floor ribbon-cutting ceremony.



Taste + See, Sanchez’s first project in nearly two years, is set to bow September 29 from Difference Media (Capitol Christian Distribution). Recorded live at San Antonio’s Cornerstone Church, the album’s 10 selections showcase Sanchez’s signature Latin and Caribbean grooves alongside jazz and funk influences.



Ricardo Sanchez has helped pen some of the most influential songs in modern worship, including “Power of the Cross,” “I Call Your Name,” “Great God,” and the Dove Award-winning “The Power of One.” His musical signature, “It’s Not Over (When God Is in It),” was recorded by Israel & New Breed and inspired Sanchez’s 2012 book, It’s Not Over: How To Keep Moving Forward When You Feel You’re Losing The Fight. He earned a 2010 GRAMMY® nomination for Best Gospel Song as co-writer of “Every Prayer,” and Sanchez’s 2015 Difference Media debut, Grand Symphony, received the inaugural Album of the Year — Gospel trophy at last year’s Tejano Music Awards. Sanchez is also a renowned mentor and teacher on worship. His popular Windows 2 Worship seminars offer coaching and consultation to worship leaders around the world.



Difference Media is a division of John Hagee Ministries, founded by John Hagee. Along with Sanchez, the San Antonio-based label features some of the leading names in Gospel music, including Ivan Parker, Canton Junction, Matt Hagee, Tim Duncan, Aaron & Amanda Crabb, The Cornerstone Sanctuary Choir, John Hagee and The Hagees.



For further information, visit ricardomusic.com, turningpointpr.com or differencemedia.org. Follow Sanchez on Twitter and Instagram.