Righteous Vendetta Announce New Album ‘Cursed’

Rock group Righteous Vendetta has announced the details on an upcoming album titled Cursed, due to release on March 17.

Cursed will be the first release in nearly four years from the Wyoming-based band, who released their last project The Fire Inside in 2013. Righteous Vendetta has spent those years with relentless touring and crafting the new songs. Cursed will be releasing through Century Media Records.

“After two years of writing and recording we are beyond excited to finally release this album,” Righteous Vendetta shared on a statement on Century Media’s facebook page. “For anyone that follows us, they know this has been a long process. But patience has paid off, because we feel that we have crafted the best album we possibly can.”

The tracklist has yet to be announced, but the band has shared the eerie album cover on their social media channels. To keep up with Righteous Vendetta and hear more details on Cursed as the album release approaches, you can find them on facebook, twitter and instagram.