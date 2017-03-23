Rita Springer’s ‘Battles’ Available Tomorrow

Tomorrow, March 24, Gateway Publishing will release BATTLES, the 10th album by acclaimed songwriter and worship leader Rita Springer.



Recorded live at Gateway Church, BATTLES is made up of eleven new songs including collaborations with leading songwriters such as Kalley Heiligenthal from Bethel Music, David and Nicole Binion from Covenant Worship and Mia Fieldes. Heiligenthal and Nicole Binion also join Springer with vocals.

Rita’s passion for sharing her pursuit for God through the arts has been woven into every aspect of her life. Since her start as a songwriter for Vineyard Music Group, Rita’s music has served as an extension of her relationship with God. Outside of a prolific recording and songwriting career, Rita has also launched the Fragrant Oil women’s conferences, the DIVE Worship School, and authored her debut book Finding Eve. Since 2012, Springer has also served as Artist-in-Residence at Gateway.

[embedded content]



Never one to shy away from challenging topics and the reality of life, Rita has established an audience with many Christians who are seeking a deeper Worship music experience. BATTLES reflects her powerful commitment to trust in God’s promises, no matter what the circumstance. “To be willing, to be ready, to be able to say that as battles come, we have absolute certainty that the outcome will be glorious no matter what! How powerful is this truth?” she explains. “The frontline of a battle isn’t my favorite place to be, but finding beautiful resolve and release knowing there is absolute victory is breathtaking.”



BATTLES is currently available for pre-order at iTunes, and available tomorrow at additional online outlets and on the GatewayPublishing.com website.