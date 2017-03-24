Rock & Worship Roadshow Tour to Live Stream Dallas Show

The Rock & Worship Roadshow Tour will be live streaming their Dallas, Texas show March 26 beginning with the Pre-Show Party at 5:15 PM Central.

The tour, featuring Steven Curtis Chapman, Francesca Battistelli, Family Force 5, Passion, Jordan Feliz, Urban Rescue, Derek Minor and Rend Collective, is nearing the end of its run with only a few shows left at the end of March (click here to find tickets and details for the remaining shows). If you weren’t able to make it out to the tour this year, this is your chance to catch the show for free!



[embedded content]

Click here to sign up for email updates from Roadshow to be reminded before they go live on the 26th and follow the tour on social media by clicking here.