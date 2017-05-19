Rory Feek To Appear on ‘CBS This Morning Saturday’ May 20

Country singer Rory Feek will appear on “CBS This Morning Saturday” with Anthony Mason on May 20, discussing the release of his wife Joey Feek’s solo album, If Not For You, performing an unreleased song called “I Like the Sound of That,” and giving an update on life with the couple’s daughter Indiana. Check local listings for the show’s air time.

RELATED: Joey Feek’s Solo Debut ‘If Not For You’ To Release April 7

The singer, songwriter and author visited with Mason about the recently released If Not For You (Gaither Music Group/Farmhouse Recordings), Joey’s solo album which was recorded in 2005 and co-produced by her husband. The 12-song collection features her original rendition of “That’s Important to Me,” which would later be a charting single by Joey+Rory, as well as other tracks that speak volumes about the woman whose life touched the hearts of millions. Rory also performed “I Like the Sound of That,” the last song Joey+Rory sang together, an unreleased song that was written in 2003 by Rory and Billy Falcon.

Rory and his wife Joey comprised the country music duo Joey+Rory, who most recently won a GRAMMY® Award for their Hymns album (Gaither Music Group/Farmhouse Recordings) in February. The couple captured the hearts of many over the past few years as Rory chronicled their love story, the birth of their daughter Indiana and Joey’s cancer battle on his blog, This Life I Live, as well as their preparation for her passing in March 2016 at age 40.



[embedded content]

Within the segment, Rory also discusses the couple’s three-year-old daughter Indiana, who was born with Down syndrome and has recently learned to walk, as well as his life now.

The segment airs Saturday, May 20, on CBS and will also be available online after its airing, though the performance of “I Like the Sound of That” will only be available during the televised segment.