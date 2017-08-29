Roy Tosh Hosts Discussion with Datin and Deraj on Unity Within the Church and Christian Hip-Hop

In light of recent events, rapper Roy Tosh recently sat down with fellow artists Datin and Deraj for a timely discussion on unity within Christian hip-hop and the church. The conversation can be heard below in the nearly hour-long video.

“My heart’s intention and prayer is that it will bring a greater unity within the genre as well as the church,” Roy shares.



[embedded content]

The conversation with Datin and Deraj was sparked by a note Roy posted to his Facebook page earlier this month where he talks about his heart for unity in the church. “Unity within the church stems from the nature of God revealed in the Trinity. God is one, yet exists in three Persons: God the Father, God the Son, and God the Spirit. Within the Godhead is perfect unity rooted in the unshakable foundation of love. We, as believers, are called to be a reflection of the God we represent. His heart for His bride is that we would also be unified,” he wrote.

“In a world where individualism is king, sacrificial love is not a popular message. Yet, we are called to daily take up our cross and follow Jesus’ example (Lk. 9:23). If we cannot be united in love with our fellow brothers and sisters in Christ, how then can we love those who do not know Him? Love for our brothers and sisters should trump our personal convictions, minor theological differences, the color of our skin, our physical appearances, etc. I am not saying we have to agree on everything. And, I am not saying we shouldn’t talk and wrestle through those disagreements. However, when those disagreements are over petty issues, and division is allowed to come in, then our differences have become idolatrous, as they stand in the way of love. If we desire to reach this world, we must unite.”

