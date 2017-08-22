Ruslan Releases New Mixtape



Ruslan is continuing the success of his full year with the release of a new mixtape, Indie Jones. The mixtape released on August 21 and available for on iTunes here.

Over the first half of 2017, Ruslan has become a case study of how to effectively make the independent artist path flourish. Since January, Ruslan has released several singles. He has also remained steadily active on his YouTube channel, launching artist tips, motivational videos and assessments of where Christian Hip-Hop (CHH) stands within the industry.



Now that Beleaf is fully focused on family and his own successful YouTube venture while John Givez has signed under another label, Ruslan is solely helming prominent CHH label Kings Dream Entertainment. You can keep up with Ruslan there at kingsdreament.com.

Check out the trailer for the Indie Jones mixtape below:

