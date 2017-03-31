Ryan Stevenson Releases New Single ‘The Gospel’

Gotee Records’ Ryan Stevenson has released a new single, “The Gospel,” available at digital outlets today. Click here to check out “The Gospel,” which is the follow-up to Stevenson’s No. 1 song “Eye of the Storm.” Stevenson took the task of writing a follow-up song to a hit seriously with prayer and meticulous songwriting with co-writers Bryan Fowler and Toby McKeehan.

“Over the last couple of years it’s been very easy to see the constant stress, tension and disunity within our society. We are such a distracted culture, and I feel like the first thing we do in the wake of tragedy is attempt to speak to the issues at hand. I believe that the only answer that will shift our nation, is believers coming back to the feet of Jesus; to living out The Gospel plainly and blatantly for the world to see! Only by getting back into alignment with the heart of Jesus will our lives then become a projection of the one we’ve encountered in intimacy and this is how we show the Gospel, the good news, to today’s culture!”



[embedded content]

“Eye of the Storm” was No. 1 for 16 total weeks in 2016 including nine weeks at Billboard’s Christian Airplay/Audience and 14 consecutive weeks at Billboard’s Christian AC and was listed as the No. 2 Billboard Christian AC song of 2016. It has been nominated for two awards for the upcoming 2017 K-LOVE Fan Awards (Song of the Year and Breakout Single of the Year).

Stevenson is currently on TobyMac’s 2017 “Hits Deep Tour.” He will follow-up that tour joining the Jesus Freak Cruise reuniting dcTalk and will be on tour this fall with MercyMe and Unspoken. Click here for a full tour schedule and more information.