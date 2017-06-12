Sadie Robertson Announces the ‘Live Original’ Tour

Best-selling author, speaker and role-model, Sadie Robertson, announces her 16-city Live Original Fall 2017 Tour. The tour encourages tens of thousands of young adults “to live uniquely and be the person God made you to be.”

The tour features Sadie’s older brother, author and speaker, John Luke Robertson; the innovative, high-energy harmony of Anthem Lights; worship sound of Jesus Culture’s Chris McClarney, Christian rapper and hard-hitting hip/hop artist Steven Malcolm; and the unstoppable American Idol alum artist Hollyn. Ticket pre-sale begins June 16 and public on sale is June 19.

Emerging from her family’s Duck Dynasty fame as a teenager, Sadie is transitioning into her 20s with poise, purpose and passion — as an entrepreneur with clothing lines, jewelry, home goods and school supplies; a contestant and first-runner up on Dancing with the Stars Season 19; best-selling author of two books; cameo actress on the blockbuster Christian movie “God’s Not Dead 2;” and public speaker on Christian music’s No. 1 tour – Winter Jam Tour Spectacular.

“I could not be more excited for this Live Original Tour,” says Sadie. “I am really digging deeper to make a heart connection between myself and the fans that come out to the show. The whole team is praying, dreaming, and creating together what the night will look like. With that being said it is going to be a very intentional show that I don’t think people are going to want to miss. It is going to be a life changer. So, everyone come out and enjoy this experience with us!”

This will be a night packed with practical teaching to equip and encourage young people. Get ready to dive deeper into issues that confront Millennials and Generation Zers today — social media, peer pressure, body image, making the right choices, depression & anxiety and more. It will also be a night to celebrate God’s creativity and all that He has done. It’s a coming-of-age party designed especially for young adults and youth groups.

Tickets start at $18* each for groups of 10 or more. General admission tickets are $25 each and there will also be Ultimate Fan Experiences and Pizza Party Tickets with special perks. For all the ticketing details and more info. check out LiveOriginal.com or PremierProductions.com.

Promoted and produced by Premier Productions.

*Additional fees will apply to all ticket prices.



Tour Schedule:

October 19, 2017 — Huntsville, AL | Whitesburg Baptist Church

October 20, 2017 — Hermitage, TN | Hermitage Hills Baptist Church

October 21, 2017 — Pensacola, FL | Marcus Pointe First Baptist Church

October 22, 2017 — Madison, MS | First Baptist Madison

October 26, 2017 — Lake Charles, LA | Glad Tidings Church

October 27, 2017 — Texarkana, TX | Heritage Church

October 28, 2017 — Fort Smith, AR | Grand Avenue Baptist Church

October 29, 2017 — Joplin, MO | The Church at Brookwood

November 2, 2017 — Atlanta, GA | Mount Paran Church

November 3, 2017 — Warner Robins, GA | Second Baptist Church Warner Robins

November 4, 2017 — Myrtle Beach, SC | Christ United Methodist Church

November 5, 2017 — Winston-Salem, NC | Winston-Salem First

November 9, 2017 — Elkhart, IN | First Baptist Church Elkhart

November 10, 2017 — Springfield, IL | Calvary Temple

November 11, 2017 — Oswego, IL | Harvest New Beginnings

November 12, 2017 — Kokomo, IN | Crossroads Community Church