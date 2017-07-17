‘Safe House’ Project Releases New Video

Following its June 9th release, VA based hip hop label Renaissance Movement Music recently released a second music video from the Safe House album (click here to get it on iTunes). The video for “Refugee,” featuring Sinai, Da’ T.R.U.T.H. and Spec, can be viewed below or by clicking here.

An album dedicated to bringing awareness to and combating sex trafficking, 100% of its proceeds are going to the Safe House Project, an operation tasked with building a home for at risk youth in Pretoria, South Africa. Click here to learn more about the Safe House Project.



“When the refugee crisis hit the media outlets, many of us looked at it and failed to see how much we can relate. While hardly any of us know what it’s like to be a refugee in a natural sense, we all know what it’s like to need a place of security and safety. We are being driven out of many different places because of our faith, so we can relate to them more than we know,” the team says of their heart behind the project.