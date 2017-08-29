Sajan Nauriyal Releases New Single and Lyric Video

Since releasing his debut album at the end of March, Sajan Nauriyal has made a true connection with listeners all over the world. He and his team are now releasing his next single called “Yours.” A song that is anthemic and carries a EDM sound with pop sensibilities. The footage seen in the lyric video was originally captured at the launch party for his debut album in Seattle, Washington.

“I’m super excited to share this video with everyone. One, because I love this song. It’s one of those songs that just came about as we worked on the record and it ended up becoming one of my favorite songs. Second, the team playing alongside me has been a huge part of my musical life and part of why I am doing music today. These guys are legends in their own right.” The musicians featured in the video are producers and members of VMG Records. “When you are part of a indie label, you wear many diverse hats. These guys have been making music for a long time. Way before I got here,” Nauriyal says.



[embedded content]

VMG Records has been releasing music since 2012, but Sajan is the first artist on the indie label. When asked about the possibility of touring with his team, Nauriyal said, “We are practicing the songs. Creating new arrangements for live settings. I think it’s just a matter of timing.” With the release of this video you can see why it would be great to catch Sajan live, whenever or wherever that may be.