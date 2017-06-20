Sanctus Real Debuts New Single ‘Safe In My Arms’

It’s been two years since we’ve heard new music from the multi-GRAMMY® nominated band Sanctus Real and they are excited to announce they are back with a brand new single. Titled “Safe In My Father’s Arms,” the song already the most downloaded and streamed tune according to PlayMPE at press time. “Safe In My Father’s Arms” is a reminder of how good it feels to know that we are all truly safe in God’s arms.

“It was during a particular season of walking through so many unknowns when this song was written,” shares guitarist Chris Rohman. “We had to take a moment and look back so we could see the path God had brought us down. Once we did that, we wanted to write a song that expressed the joy we felt knowing God had been with us through it all and what it feels like to be held so lovingly by Him.”

Rohman also shares that the song was inspired by Psalm 68:5-6, which proclaims:



Father to the fatherless, defender of widows–

this is God, whose dwelling is holy.

God places the lonely in families;

he sets the prisoners free and gives them joy.

Along with the debut of “Safe In My Father’s Arms,” Sanctus Real also announces their new lead singer, Dustin Lolli, who officially joins long-time band members Rohman and Mark Graalman. Get to know Dustin Lolli by checking out the Facebook Live message he shared over the weekend about the new song.



[embedded content]

“Safe In My Father’s Arms” is now at radio and available at all digital outlets, listed below. Click here to view the lyric video.

Sanctus Real will be headlining a fall tour with indie hip hop artist Blake Whitely and speaker Clayton Jennings. For routing and other tour-related information, please email booking@sanctusreal.com.