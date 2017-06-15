Sandi Patty Releases Live Farewell Recording

Five-time GRAMMY® Award winner and 40-time GMA DOVE Award winner Sandi Patty recently embarked on her farewell tour on the heels of a career that has spanned over 40 years and inspired countless fans and fellow musicians.

Gaither Music Group is pleased to release a new CD and DVD recording of that LIVE concert. Forever Grateful Live from the Farewell Tour, which will hit shelves this Friday, June 16th, captures many of Patty’s most awarded hits and classic gospel songs including “Love in Any Language,” “We Shall Behold Him,” “Via Dolorosa,” “The Old Rugged Cross,” “It Is Well with My Soul,” “How Great Thou Art” and medleys of hits such as “How Majestic Is Your Name,” “Let There Be Praise,” “Another Time, Another Place,” “I’ve Just Seen Jesus,” “More Than Wonderful” and more.

“It is hard to believe that after several years of planning and looking forward[…]