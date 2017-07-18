Sandra McCracken Releases ‘Steadfast’ Live CD/DVD August 25

Singer, worship leader, record producer and modern-day hymn writer Sandra McCracken, whose soulful, folk-gospel sound carries influences of artists like Emmylou Harris and Norah Jones, is set to self-release her 12th independent album, Steadfast Live, Aug. 25. The new, 17-track CD / DVD was recorded live this spring at Nashville’s Art House in a living room full of friends and family, and features McCracken and her band along with special guests All Sons & Daughters and Liz Vice.

Produced by McCracken, directed by rising television and film editor Zach Prichard (Brad Paisley / National Geographic / ESPN) and including over 70 minutes of content, the Steadfast Live album and concert documentary includes dynamic musical arrangements of favorites from McCracken’s Psalms (2015) and God’s Highway (2016) recordings alongside five new songs and hymns, stories behind the songs and scripture readings.



“In the last few years, there has been such a stirring and a change in my process as a songwriter,” shares McCracken, setting the tone for the new recording. “It becomes less about my own feelings and more about experiencing God’s presence, and wanting to make space for other people to experience God’s presence. And so, the songs are coming more like gospel songs these days.



“There’s so much more of an exchange of energy, love and community that happens when we sing together,” continues McCracken. “Gospel songs do that, they pull us up out of the moment we’re in and they promise that the morning is coming.”



An invitation to experience the steadfast love of God through these songs of comfort and hope, McCracken is partnering with PledgeMusic to engage others in the journey at www.pledgemusic.com/projects/sandramccracken. In addition to the album video trailer, the site offers album preorder options as well as access to other exclusive items, such as t-shirts, posters, original lyric sheets and even a ‘house concert’ by McCracken.



Furthermore, once a preorder is received, pledgers have access to exclusive behind-the-scenes and unreleased content, streams of new songs, videos, photos and more. The PledgeMusic campaign also benefits A Rocha USA, a faith-based conservation organization in Nashville and in 20 countries around the world.



“Come join me in seeing these songs travel out far and wide, one story joining another as we sing ourselves forward throughout the seasons of our lives,” implores McCracken. “This is gospel music and good news for everybody.”



The full Steadfast Live CD /DVD track listing follows:

1) Almighty God Prelude

2) Almighty God

3) Trinity Song

4) Steadfast

5) Sweet Comfort

6) Justice Will Roll Down

7) Be Thou My Vision

8) God’s Highway

9) Call Him Good

10) Continuously

11) With Great Gentleness

12) All Ye Refugees

13) Love Will Bring You Home

14) We Will Feast

15) Flourishing

16) To Him Who Is Able

17) Jesus The Lord