Sandra McCracken Releases ‘Steadfast’ Live CD/DVD Today Amidst 5-Star Acclaim

Singer, worship leader, record producer and modern-day hymn writer Sandra McCracken self-releases today her 12th independent album, Steadfast Live, amidst 5-star acclaim. The 17-track CD DVD featuring special guests All Sons & Daughters and Liz Vice was recorded live with McCracken’s band this spring at Nashville’s Art House and is available now at iTunes, Amazon.com and other retailers around the globe.

Produced by McCracken, directed by Zach Prichard (Brad Paisley National Geographic ESPN) and including over 70 minutes of content, the Steadfast Live album and concert documentary includes dynamic musical arrangements of favorites from McCracken’s Psalms (2015) and God’s Highway (2016) recordings alongside five new songs and hymns, stories behind the songs and scripture readings.

First revealing the new music, behind-the-scenes content and more to all those[…]