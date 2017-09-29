Sara Groves Reveals Compelling New Hymns Record ‘Abide With Me’ to Release Nov. 17

Sara Groves announces the release of her 13th studio album, Abide With Me, for Nov. 17th. Following her critically acclaimed Floodplain, the record includes songs carefully selected from Groves’ personal list of hymns, with each song having provided a source of healing and comfort to the singer/songwriter throughout the years.

“My last album found me on the Floodplain reflecting on the kind provision that comes when I find myself in a place where I cannot rescue myself,” says Groves. “Abide With Me is a collection of hymns and songs that were with me on the Floodplain. A highlight for me was re-tracking ‘He’s Always Been Faithful’ with piano, upright bass and woodwinds. My bandmates and I guesstimate that we have played that song well over 1,000 times, and these days it is loaded with the memories of 20 years of making music.”

Fittingly recorded in a 105 year old church converted into a studio by Groves alongside her bandmates, Groves’ latest is both personal and congregational, with songs like “Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus” staying close to the original hymn, while others such as “Oh My Redeemer What a Friend You Are to Me,” and “Fairest Lord Jesus” take on their own creative flair.

For this album, Groves is giving fans the opportunity to be a part of her newest project in a unique way through a PledgeMusic experience. Fans will have the chance to dig deeper into the music with Sara, and will find other specially crafted items and offers available.

“I am well aware that this is a symbiotic relationship, and I would not be making music without your being there to listen,” shares Groves. “Thank you for your support over all of this time. I hope these songs speak to you as they have spoken to me!”

Abide With Me Track Listing

1. For the Beauty of the Earth

2. Fairest Lord Jesus

3. Abide with Me

4. Praise to the Lord

5. To The Dawn

6. The Love of God

7. Tis so Sweet

8. Song of Blessing

9. Oh My Redeemer, What a Friend You Are to Me

10. Lead on Oh King Eternal

11. He’s Always Been Faithful