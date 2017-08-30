Scarlet White Launches Indiegogo Preorder For Upcoming Album

Michigan-based rock group Scarlet White has launched an indiegogo preorder for their upcoming full length album The Other Side, due out on October 31.

The album is recorded and in the mixing phase, with the indiegogo platform serving as a preorder and a way to support mastering, release and distribution. “In May of this year, we were in the studio recording our third, full length album. We put our hearts, our souls, every last bit of time, and resources into this album. This is what we consider to be our best album we’ve ever written,” Scarlet White shares on the indiegogo page. “We feel that we found the best team to help us on this journey, but there’s something missing on this team…….YOU.” In the interest of transparency, the band shared a breakdown of what the campaign’s modest $4,000 goal would go towards.

All those who preorder the project will receive an instant download of the single “Silence,” which is currently going for adds at Christian rock radio. Other potential preorder package perks include guest list status for life at all Scarlet White shows, a custom calendar and a private acoustic show. The band invited fans who could not contribute financially to support them by spreading the word via social media and word of mouth.

The release of The Other Side will cap off a full year for Scarlet White. In addition to recording, the group spent time on the road with both City Rockfest and Summer Rockfest, supporting acts like Disciple, Seventh Day Slumber, Project 86, Spoken and Decyfer Down. The Other Side will be the independent band’s third full length album.

You can support the band’s indiegogo campaign here. To keep up with them further, you can find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.