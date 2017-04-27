Sean David Grant Releases Debut Project ‘Wonder Years’

Sean David Grant, the multi-talented CEO of Trackstarz, LLC and co-host of the syndicated Trackstarz podcast and radio show, debuted his new album Wonder Years on April 24.

The 14-song project features collaborations with artists like Mouthpi3ce, Jasmine Le’Shea, Ric Sincere and Eshon Burgundy, as well as production from Jay Cardec, Wontel, JRuckers, Cobra, PKOneDay, C-Beats and Trav.is.Music. Currently, the project is available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and Google Play.

The Sunday prior to release, Grant unveiled a Wonder Years 119-page digital photo album with conceptual images shot specifically for each song. The companion piece also includes album credits and lyrics. The innovative concept was inspired by iconic photographer and filmmaker Gordon Parks. Some examples are photos of Grant and his wife (“Alfie”), visuals of homelessness (“Abandon”), and photographic depictions of Grant submerged in water (“Suffocating”). You can view the[…]