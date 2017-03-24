Selah Bows Long-Awaited ‘Unbreakable’ Today

Unbreakable, the first all-new studio release in nearly three years from multi-Dove Award-winning Curb recording artist Selah, is now available. Produced by founding members Todd Smith and Allan Hall and longtime collaborator Jason Kyle Saetveit, the project also includes contributions from such acclaimed producers as Charlie Peacock (The Civil Wars) and Scott Cash (Dan Bremnes).

The album’s debut single, “I Got Saved,” is already resonating with fans across the country. Written by Jennie Lee Riddle (“Revelation Song”), Crystal Yates and Corey Voss, Selah hopes the song will encourage listeners to post their own testimonies online using the hashtag #igotsaved.



“‘I Got Saved’ is a reminder of who Jesus is and what He does in our lives,” explains Selah’s Todd Smith. “Recently in concert a woman with a cane stood during the song’s chorus, singing and raising her hands. She came to the stage and shared her testimony of accepting Jesus at a revival in 1954. She said, ‘I’m 84, and I’m not ashamed to tell the whole world I’m saved by the blood of Jesus Christ and I’ll be with Him in eternity. I am LuJean Sanders and I got saved!'”



Smith continues, “Revelation 12:11 says, ‘And they have conquered him by the blood of the lamb and by the word of their testimony, for they loved not their lives even unto death’ (ESV). We hope this song inspires people to tell their stories of how they got saved.”



[embedded content]



Unbreakable showcases a range of newly-penned selections, hymns and classic songs of faith. Standouts of the 13-song set include “Broken Ladders,” a track of personal significance for Selah’s Amy Perry; the Charlie Peacock-produced “People of the Cross,” an anthem of Hope for the persecuted Church; the African-influenced “This Little Light of Mine”; and “Jesus Will Still Be There,” a new arrangement of the Point of Grace favorite. The project also includes such hymns as “In the Sweet By and By,” “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot/I’ll Fly Away,” and “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms,” the latter of which features 14-time GRAMMY® winner Ron Block of Alison Krauss + Union Station.



For 20 years Selah’s music has brought hope and healing while helping introduce hymns and timeless inspirational favorites to a new generation. Their signature anthems include “You Raise Me Up,” “Press On,” “Wonderful, Merciful Savior” and the multi-week #1 hit, “You Amaze Us.” Comprised of Todd Smith, Allan Hall and Amy Perry, Selah has garnered eight Gospel Music Association Dove Awards–including five Inspirational Album of the Year trophies–a Gold-certified album, eight #1 singles and total career sales in excess of 4 million units. One of Christian music’s most beloved groups, the trio has performed at the world-famous Carnegie Hall; headlined a sold-out show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium; and debuted on the prestigious stage of the Grand Ole Opry, among numerous high-profile performances around the world.



For further information, visit selahonline.com, curb.com or turningpointpr.com. Follow Selah on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.