Selah the Corner Announces Track List For Debut Album

On May 30, Selah the Corner excited God Over Money fans worldwide with the cover art for his debut album, which will be dropping on June 23, 2017. Now the final piece to the project has come to light with the track list.



The first single was released on April 20, titled “Highpotenoose” and serving as the first glimpse of the project’s sound. Selah the Corner has been leaking details steadily ever since. Check out the cover art and track list below.





1. Memoirs feat. Dad

2. Masquerade

3. Sticc & Moov feat. Eshon Burgundy

4. SCL2 feat. Dre Murray and Kayla Starks

5. Superman

6. Float Prophecy feat. Mom

7. Intro Vert

8. Window Seat

9. Regular Day feat. Datin, Bumps, Raging Moses

10. Highpotenoose

11. Anthemic

12. Cliche feat. Bizzle

13. Same Bird feat. Jered Sanders

14. Fuel feat. Trini

15. Uriah States Of America feat. Norman Michael

16. Debt Collection feat. Dad & J. Carter

17. Fairy Tale

18. Amnesia feat. Mom



The first music video was released on June 2 for the track “Cliché” featuring Bizzle. Check out the video here.



Keep up with Selah the Corner at GodOverMoney.com or on twitter.