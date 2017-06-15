IN THE STUDIO:
Selah the Corner Announces Track List For Debut Album

On May 30, Selah the Corner excited God Over Money fans worldwide with the cover art for his debut album, which will be dropping on June 23, 2017. Now the final piece to the project has come to light with the track list.
 
The first single was released on April 20, titled “Highpotenoose” and serving as the first glimpse of the project’s sound. Selah the Corner has been leaking details steadily ever since. Check out the cover art and track list below.
 

 
1.  Memoirs feat. Dad 
2. Masquerade 
3. Sticc & Moov feat. Eshon Burgundy
4. SCL2 feat. Dre Murray and Kayla Starks
5. Superman 
6. Float Prophecy feat. Mom
7. Intro Vert 
8. Window Seat
9. Regular Day feat. Datin, Bumps, Raging Moses
10. Highpotenoose 
11. Anthemic 
12. Cliche feat. Bizzle
13. Same Bird feat. Jered Sanders 
14. Fuel feat. Trini 
15. Uriah States Of America feat. Norman Michael 
16. Debt Collection feat. Dad & J. Carter
17. Fairy Tale 
18. Amnesia feat. Mom
 
The first music video was released on June 2 for the track “Cliché” featuring Bizzle. Check out the video here
 
Keep up with Selah the Corner at GodOverMoney.com or on twitter.

