Seth & Nirva – ‘We Won’t Back Down’ (video)

Watch the official unplugged video for Seth & Nirva‘s “We Wont’ Back Down” (buy single) at CCMmagazine.com today! A song containing a timely message to encourage “a generation unashamed” to stand firm for Christ in the face of religious, political and social challenges, Seth Ready adds, “We want to kick off 2018 by encouraging people to be alert to what God is doing—to be strong and courageous; to know that God is on the move and that we have a part to play in His grand story. The essence of this song is that we would stand firm on biblical principles, no matter what is going on in our surrounding culture, and that we would do so in a way that is loving and compassionate towards those who disagree with us.”

