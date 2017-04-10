Seventh Day Slumber Delivers Title Track From New Album

Seventh Day Slumber’s Found, the long awaited follow-up to the Redline EP, releases this June. In preparation, the band dropped the title track and lead single last week alongside an accompanying lyric video. You can watch it below.



[embedded content]

The new song features an accessible radio-ready sound in the tradition of past hits like “Oceans From The Rain” and “Caroline.” Lead singer Joseph Rojas says the song is personal for him. “The song ‘Found’ was written from the heart and hits me every time I hear or perform it. The truth is, I was singing every night on stages all over the country ministering to others but inside I felt empty,” he shared in a facebook post. “I realized the reason I was so empty is because ‘God has created us for Himself and our hearts will always be restless until they find their rest in Him.’ When you lose that closeness with God, nothing you have or accomplish will fulfill you. It’s the Love, Grace, and Mercy of Jesus that has kept me all of these years.”

Redline, initially planned as a two-part EP, gave the band hit rock singles in “Bring It On” and “Hunger Strike.” The follow-up EP later became a full-length project, and the upcoming release is sure to offer fans another album to treasure from the veteran group.

The album release comes amidst another exciting year of touring for the band. After their third year hosting the City Rockfest Tour with Disciple, they will headline their Summer Rockfest Tour this summer. The lyric video for “Found” was created by Aaron Watkins of Random Hero, who is supporting Seventh Day Slumber on both City Rockfest and the Summer Rockfest Tour. Stay up to date with Seventh Day Slumber’s touring and album news on their facebook and twitter pages.