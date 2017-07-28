IN THE STUDIO:
Seventh Day Slumber Releases ‘Found’ Today

Found, the critically-praised and highly anticipated new studio set from Christian rock powerhouse Seventh Day Slumber, bows today. The album’s title-cut and lead single–penned by Seventh Day Slumber’s Joseph Rojas and Jeremy Holderfield, along with acclaimed singer/songwriter Daniel Doss–has been serviced to Christian radio formats around the country.

Produced by Holderfield, Found (VSR Music Group/Capitol Christian Distribution) features 10 new selections showcasing the band’s comprehensive musical breadth, from hard rock anthems to melodic pop ballads. The project was largely inspired following a season of burnout and depression band founder and frontman Rojas faced.

“… four years ago I came to a place where I just got depressed,” Rojas recently told Western New York’s Niagara Frontier Publications. “… I never lost my passion for ministry, or anything like that, but[…]

