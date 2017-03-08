Seventh Day Slumber to Headline Summer Rockfest Tour

Christian rock staples Seventh Day Slumber have announced they will be headlining the 2017 Summer Rockfest tour, which kicks off in June.

The band will top an evening with an extensive list of rockers, including Random Hero, Scarlet White, The Protest and Gold, Frankincense, and Myrrh. The tour is booking now. If you are interested in bringing a show to your city, you can email their booking management at info@JBHbooking.com

This adds to a banner year for the band, who are in the midst of hosting their third annual City Rockfest Tour (headlined by Disciple) as they prepare to release their new full-length album, Found, this coming spring. The Summer Rockfest follows Seventh Day Slumber’s model of putting together an all-rock bill at a price affordable enough that smaller cities can afford to book them. In addition to City Rockfest, they’ve been known in the past for their annual Small Town America tours.

