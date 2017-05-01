Seventh Day Slumber’s Tour Bus Breaks Down

Once again, Christian music fans have come to the rescue to support an artist in need. Rock band Seventh Day Slumber‘s tour bus broke down late Thursday night, resulting in $5,000 worth of needed repairs. Reluctantly, lead singer Joseph Rojas took to Facebook to inform fans. “Those of you that know me know I hate asking for money. We are in need.” Joseph wrote, including a Paypal address for fans who chose to donate. “I wouldn’t ask if we didn’t need it. Thank you.”

RELATED: Seventh Day Slumber Delivers Title Track From New Album

By Friday morning, fans had already raised half of the money needed, enough to get the band back on the road to their next destination, but still $2,500 short of the total repairs. It took a mere seven hours for fans to donate the rest of the money. Rojas sent out an update Friday afternoon that read, “Thank you to all of our friends out there! We are now able to cover our bus repairs! We love you guys! We also know that those who couldn’t give were praying for us! It means the world to us for real and we don’t take it for granted! Tonight we will pour our hearts out on that stage for Jesus and see lives changed!”

The band later posted a short clip of the show they were able to play Friday night in Westerville, Ohio, thanks to the help and support of their loyal fans.



This isn’t the first time fans have banded together to help their favorite artists. Disciple fans raised money for bus repairs in early March, and We Are Messengers fans are currently contributing to raise money for a new bus after a grisly accident that destroyed their former tour bus as well as all the equipment. You can still contribute to the We Are Messengers fund at https://www.youcaring.com/wearemessengers-784649.