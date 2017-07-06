Shai Linne Announces New Album

Shai Linne revealed the details of Still Jesus on July 5, his seventh studio album.



Shai Linne had this to say about the upcoming album: “The main point of Still Jesus is simple: We live in turbulent times, where things seem to shift more and more quickly. With all the changes of the past few years in society, the Church, and Christian hip-hop (CHH), Jesus Christ hasn’t changed. In Hebrews 13:8 it states Christ is the same yesterday, and today and forever. Our main problem, sin, is still the same. The solution to that problem, the Gospel, is still the same. At the end of the day, It’s still all about Jesus.”



Still Jesus will release to the masses on June 21. If you pre-order the album, you will receive an instant download of “Supreme,” featuring Beautiful Eulogy. The below packaging options are available for pre-order here.



1) “Stand Up” Package which includes the mp3 download

2) “Immutable” Package which includes the physical CD copy of the album and mp3 download.

3) “Lord of All” Package which comes with the mp3 download, instrumentals, and audio commentary

4) “Supreme” Package which comes with the physical CD copy of the album, mp3 download, instrumentals, and audio commentary.



The track list is below:



1) Random Thoughts 3

2) Stand Up

3) Supreme featuring Beautiful Eulogy

4) Turn it Off

5) MC Goya Battle Rap (Interlude)

6) I’m Hot

7) One Day

8) One Day (Reprise) featuring Quinten Coblentz

9) Ichabod

10) Lord of All

11) Immutable featuring Monielle

12) Startling Mystery featuring Quinten Coblentz

13) Washer’s Warning



As one of the original signees of Lamp Mode Recordings over a decade ago, Shai Linne has remained steadfast to lyrically bring the word of God live and direct to fans worldwide. Follow Shai Linne at lampmode.com or on Twitter.