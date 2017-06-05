SHINEBRIGHT’s Emily Irene Fertig to Release New Worship Singles

Emily Fertig (formerly of SHINEBRIGHT) is prepping to release new music very soon.



In an Instagram post last week, Emily shared a teaser of a new song, “Whole,” to be released on June 16. “Whole” will be the first new music from Fertig since her former band SHINEBRIGHT (formerly known as Shine Bright Baby) ended their nine-year career last fall.



Fertig started her music career with Shine Bright Baby as a pop/punk outfit, that transitioned into an electronic alternative group, which again morphed into SHINEBRIGHT a pop/contemporary group.

In 2016, Fertig and her husband Nathan said goodbye to SHINEBRIGHT, closing out that chapter in their lives with a farewell show in Ohio.

The time leading up to the band’s demise was the hardest in Fertig’s life, for many reasons, and yet in the midst of it, she says God was preparing her for something new.

“I told (God) I was OK with being done,” she said in a recent blog post. “I told Him I was exhausted and I was OK with whatever was next.”

She got a call from her good friend and producer David Thulin, who informed her that a Norwegian artist, who had pre-paid for studio time with Thulin, decided to go with a producer closer to home. He then told Thulin to give the pre-paid studio time to a worship artist.

Thulin gave it to Fertig, and the result is the three new songs she’ll be releasing this summer, starting with “Whole.”

Now, Fertig is channeling an aspect of her musical background that many haven’t experienced before: worship leader.

“The songs that I am releasing are more special to me than anything I have ever written,” Fertig said. “It’s not to diminish any other songs but this is the story of where they came from. I know that they are meant to exist and be heard. I feel it so strongly and so deeply that this where I am supposed to be right now. Where it leads? I don’t really know and … I’m trusting that these songs will go where they need to go.”



Find Emily on social media for continued updates as she begins this new season in her career, and preorder “Whole” on iTunes here.