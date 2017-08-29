IN THE STUDIO:
Sho Baraka Debuts New Single For Frequency Conference

Posted: August 29, 2017, 6:00 PM | Category: General
 Artist Tags: Sho Baraka
Source: From Staff Reports JG

Fresh off the recent surprise release of The Narrative 2: Pianos & Politics, Sho Baraka handcrafted a single for the Frequency Conference 2017 with the help of soulful vocalist Melissa T. 

The single is centered around the idea that, given the recent events across America, the Church must be at the helm of social justice and race relations, leading with grace, faith and biblical truth. You can hear Sho Baraka expand on that idea by listening to “March” below.

Frequency Conference 2017 will be taking place over two days at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, October 13-14. Their vision for the conference is to disciple leaders to become more effective and equipped for urban ministry. Please visit their main website to register, view the speakers and schedule or learn more about the conference. You can see the recap of the 2016 event below:
 

 

