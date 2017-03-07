Sidewalk Prophets Partners with Anderson University for The Prodigal Tour Spring Leg

Sidewalk Prophets continues on the road with their spring leg of “The Prodigal Tour.” Sharing their hit music, energetic live performance, and thought-provoking creativity around the U.S. in 43 markets, each tour stop was carefully selected by their fans.

Additionally, the band is proud to announce a new tour partnership with Anderson University, the Indiana-based college where the band originally formed. “Anderson University is where I found my true voice,” shares Sidewalk Prophets’ Dave Frey. “We love this school and are so excited to let others know about it!”

Anderson University counts Dave Frey among their alumni people who found their voice and their calling during their time at AU. This spring, the school is partnering with Sidewalk Prophets for the Find Your Voice Campaign. At each concert date, high school juniors and seniors will[…]