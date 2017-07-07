Singer/Songwriter John Tibbs Returns to Indie Roots with Heartland EP

Singer/songwriter John Tibbs returns to his independent roots in partnership with PledgeMusic and Tone Tree Music for his Heartland EP set to release this fall on Windmill & Wave Records. Through July 14, pledgers who preorder the EP at www.pledgemusic.com/projects/johntibbs will receive an instant download of the first single from the recording, “Won’t Let Me Go.



Produced by Ben Shive (Colony House, Rend Collective, Ellie Holcomb), the single has already become Tibbs’ top-played song on Spotify while the song’s lyric video gathered 45,000 views and 600 shares on Facebook in just the first two days following its release.



“I sing this song as a reminder to myself to spend less time worrying, and more time dreaming,” says Tibbs of the new single. “I sing it in hopes that it may encourage someone else to be bold and pursue that thing that scares them to death. I think fear is only a sign that our dreams are getting close to becoming a reality.”



In addition to the new single, PledgeMusic is offering a variety of limited-edition products and exclusives from Tibbs, including a Skype meeting and a walking tour of Nashville with Tibbs, an invitation to a listening party for the new album, an acoustic concert at the pledger’s house by Tibbs and much more. All pledgers will also gain exclusive access to new music, videos from the studio, photos from the road, sneak peeks at unfinished tracks and more.



“Heartland is my best music yet, and I was determined to bring you guys into the process as much as possible,” shares Tibbs. “I believe the purpose of music is to create meaningful connection and partnering with PledgeMusic was the perfect way to make music with a community.



“Each song in Heartland embodies the place where I learned the stuff of life — fear, love, anger, doubt and hope,” adds Tibbs. “As a proud, homegrown boy of the Midwest, I’m tipping my hat to the greats that shaped my youth, like Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp and Tom Petty. But more than anything, I hope that when you hear this record and listen to these songs, you hear my heart. Because I mean every last bit of it.”