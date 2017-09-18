Sinners, Saints, Stories The Union Hits the Road for New Tour

The Union of Sinners and Saints is embarking on a 15-city tour this fall and next spring, according to a recent announcement on social media.

The upcoming Storyteller Tour is an unplugged series of concerts featuring Petra‘s John Schlitt, Whiteheart‘s Billy Smiley and Atlanta-based artist Jason Fowler.

The concerts will include retrospectives from John and Billy telling stories from their years on the road performing Christian rock music.

“We have been playing concerts for the last year, and it has been so encouraging to reconnect with fans, as well as making so many new fans,” Smiley said. “Our fans have brought their kids who may have heard our music since they were little, but never had the chance to hear us live until now. The Petra and Whiteheart banter between John and Ihas been such fun!”

“This is an exciting event that we are excited to share!” Schlitt says.

So far, the band only has two tour dates for The Storyteller Tour listed–both are in the Nashville area Oct. 20 and 22–but they’re actively booking to fill out their fall and spring schedules. To book a tour stop, email Paul Jackson Management.

The Union of Sinners and Saints is a classic rock act founded in 2016 led by Petra lead singer John Schlitt and Billy Smiley, guitarist, singer, and founding member of Whiteheart.