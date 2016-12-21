Skillet Closes 2016 Ablaze, Tops Year-End Charts

2016 has most definitely been a great year for Skillet‘s hit track “Feel Invincible.” The track recently went to #1 on both the Active (Mediabase) and Mainstream (BDS) Rock charts, and has made history by spending 19 weeks at the top of the Christian Rock chart, the most weeks ever since the chart’s inception on Billboard.

The video for “Feel Invincible” has been viewed over 21 million times on YouTube and streamed over 16 million times on Spotify. “Feel Invincible” has also been a hit in the sports world, having been used by the NFL’s Monday Night Football, Major League Baseball (MLB), National Hockey League (NHL), WWE during their Battleground Pay-Per-View, TBS’ E-League and Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. The No. 1 song was also chosen by the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) for use throughout the entire 2016 football season.

Additionally, the debut Christian radio single from UNLEASHED “Stars” hit #1 at Christian Hot AC and continues to climb the National Christian Audience, and AC Monitored and Indicator charts heading into 2017.

Loudwire named UNLEASHED as one of their Top 20 Albums of 2016 saying “Skillet has come into their own in recent years, making a successful crossover from the Christian Rock charts to the Mainstream Rock charts. That continues with their UNLEASHED album, an eclectic effort led by the anthemic single ‘Feel Invincible.’ There is plenty of potential to go deep here, with the arena rocker ‘Back From the Dead,’ the ballad ‘Watching For Comets’ and the album closer ‘The Resistance’ feeling radio ready and instantly addictive.”



“Feel Invincible” was also selected as one of the Top 20 Rock Songs of 2016 by the outlet, saying “This one will get you up and moving! Skillet’s chart-topper ‘Feel Invincible’ quite simply is undeniable. This uplifting rock anthem has that kick in the pants to get you going and it feels like the ultimate sports anthem. That’s probably why it’s been co-opted for many a sports promo over the last year. Raise your fists and rock along.”



[embedded content]

“The UNLEASHED Tour” Garners Skillet their Most Successful Mainstream Tour of their Career as U.S. dates sold out in Minneapolis, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Cleveland and more. In the fall of 2016 Skillet also wrapped their most successful European headline run to date with the trek including sell out and packed crowds in cities including London, Paris, Vienna, Budapest and more.

2017 will not slow down for the platinum selling rockers. The 26-city second U.S. leg of “The UNLEASHED Tour” will kick off on February 8th in Clifton Park, NY and will make stops in Philadelphia, PA; Spokane, WA; Los Angeles, CA and Denver, CO to name a few. The tour wraps on March 24th in Little Rock, AR and is a continuation of the band’s celebrated U.S. run that wrapped up last October. For the latest ticket information, visit http://www.skillet.com/tour.

“The UNLEASHED Tour” U.S. Dates

February 8th — Clifton Park, NY — Upstate Concert Hall *

February 9th — Portland, ME — State Theatre *

February 10th — Philadelphia, PA — Electric Factory *

February 11th — Niagara Falls, NY — Rapids Theatre *

February 12th — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE *

February 16th — Kansas City, MO — Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland *

February 17th — Sauget, IL — Pop’s *

February 18th — Madison, WI — Orpheum Theater *

February 19th — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

February 22nd — Fargo, ND — Fargo Civic Auditorium *

February 24th — Salt Lake City, UT — In The Venue *

February 25th — Boise, ID — Revolution Center *

February 26th — Idaho Fall, ID — Idaho Falls Civic Center *

March 2nd — Billings, MT — Pub Station Ballroom *

March 3rd — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory *

March 4th — Seattle, WA — The Showbox *

March 5th — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom *

March 8th — Sacramento, CA — Ace Of Spades *

March 9th — Los Angeles, CA — The Belasco Theater *

March 11th — Anaheim, CA — City National Grove of Anaheim *

March 12th — Tempe, AZ — The Marquee *

March 16th — El Paso, TX — Tricky Falls *

March 17th — Albuquerque, NM — El Rey Theater *

March 18th — Denver, CO — Summit Music Hall #

March 22nd — Corpus Christi, TX — Concrete Street Amphitheater *

March 23rd — Houston, TX — House of Blues *

March 24th — Little Rock, AR — Metroplex *

* Skillet, Sick Puppies, Devour The Day

# Skillet, Devour The Day