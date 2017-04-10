Skillet Earns Three Billboard Music Award Nominations

Multi-platinum selling band Skillet has garnered three nominations for the “2017 Billboard Music Awards,” including nods for Top Christian Artist, Top Christian Album (Unleashed) and Top Christian Song (“Feel Invincible”). The honors add to their 2011 win and previous five nominations. The “2017 Billboard Music Awards” will broadcast LIVE from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on ABC.

Skillet’s Unleashed debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart, and was the third consecutive Skillet release to top the Christian Albums Chart. With over 18 million streams, the nominated song (“Feel Invincible”) marked the first time the band has topped Billboard’s Top Christian Songs Chart. The song was also a hit in the sports world, having been used by the NFL’s Monday Night Football, Major League Baseball (MLB), National Hockey League (NHL), WWE during their Battleground Pay-Per-View, TBS’ E-League, Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

“We are so excited and amazed by the Skillet nominations for the Billboard Music Awards! WOW!” shares band frontman, John Cooper. “Such incredible talent is represented in the nominees and we are honored to be amongst great company. As always, we are so thankful to the fans for all the love and support.”



[embedded content]

The GRAMMY® nominated band recently wrapped three legs of their headlining “Unleashed Tour” with sold-out dates across the U.S. and Europe. Skillet will be joining KORN for the second half of their “The Serenity of Summer” tour this coming July and August. For the latest tour information, visit www.Skillet.com.