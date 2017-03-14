Skillet Fights Zombies in New ‘Back From The Dead’ Video

Skillet debuted a cinematic new music video for their song “Back from the Dead” today through Nerdist. You can watch the official premiere here.

With “Feel Invincible,” the No. 1 Mainstream Rock lead single from 2016 album Unleashed, finally winding down its incredible run at radio, Skillet released “Back From The Dead” as a follow-up. The song is already in the Top 20 on mainstream rock charts.

Skillet has elected to continue a storyline from a previous music video with “Back from the Dead.” The piece serves as a sequel for their smash hit single “Monster” off of 2009’s Awake, a video which currently sits at over over 183 million views (watch it here). In the new follow-up video for “Back from the Dead,” the facility that John and Korey escaped from in “Monster” is still hunting them down, and the band literally fights off zombies in reference to the ghostly lyrics of the song. To strengthen the tie-in, former Skillet guitar player Ben Kasica even reprises his role as a scientist. Kasica is also listed as an executive producer. The video ends on a bit of an eerie cliffhanger, suggesting that maybe the story is yet again poised to be picked up on in a future video.



With partnerships with both Marvel and a major motion picture, The Shack, already under their belt, Skillet is making 2017 another banner year. They are also prepping for summer dates supporting rock giants KORN and Stone Sour. For a full list of tour dates and more news from the band, you can follow Skillet on facebook, twitter and instagram as well as visiting them at skillet.com.