Multi-platinum selling band and GRAMMY® winners to hit 15 markets this spring

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Skillet and for KING & COUNTRY unveiled that they will join forces for joy.UNLEASHED | The Tour (buy tickets) stopping in over a dozen markets from mid-April through early May, 2018. The unprecedented double-headliner line-up will visit San Antonio, Cedar Rapids, Huntsville, Orlando, Miami and more.

joy.UNLEASHED | The Tour marks the second time these two critically-acclaimed, top-selling acts share the stage for an incredibly theatrical, high energy and laser/pyro-filled show. Giving listeners the first chance to access tickets, a Spotify pre-sale will begin at noon central today, Jan. 23, 2018 followed by tomorrow’s Ticketmaster pre-sale at noon CST. joy.UNLEASHED | The Tour public sale will be unveiled on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP tickets include early entry with a crowd-free merch shopping experience and a pre-show Q&A with Skillet and for KING & COUNTRY.

“Very excited to be touring with my friends, for KING & COUNTRY!” shares Skillet’s John Cooper. “We have been talking about it for several years. We have even shared the stage performing songs together. But finally we are joining forces for our own tour. It will be an uplifting, energetic, exciting show where fans will get to see something they have never seen from both acts before.”

“We have so many memories when it comes to our friendship and history with Skillet,” explains Joel and Luke Smallbone of for KING & COUNTRY. “As teenagers we remember watching their sets from side of stage. They headlined the very first tour we were ever on! It’s a real honor and joy for us to have the privilege of touring together.”

CLICK “2” FOR TOUR DATES & MORE (please enable images)

The post Skillet, for KING & COUNTRY – ‘joy.UNLEASHED | The Tour’ appeared first on Todays Christian Music.