Skillet Live Streams Korn Cover

Today Skillet’s John Cooper live streamed a cover of the classic Korn song “Freak On A Leash.” The cover precedes Skillet’s upcoming tour with Korn and Stone Sour. You can watch the video below.



John Cooper performed the iconic rock song with just piano and his vocals at the Cooper’s home. The cover is the second in what Cooper shared is going to become a series of tribute covers highlighting the diverse artists Skillet plays alongside. Last week, he livestreamed a cover of Michael W. Smith’s “Rocketown” before sharing the stage with him at Lifest in Oshkosh, WI (watch that cover here). Both covers received strong and enthusiastic feedback from fans.

Skillet is preparing to head out on a summer tour alongside Korn and Stone Sour, both legends in the mainstream rock circuit. The pairing of Skillet and Korn is a fitting one, as both bands are on mission to do ministry in unexpected arenas; Korn’s guitarist Brian “Head” Welch and later bass player Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu have both become outspoken believers who often turn the space outside Korn concerts into prayer circles.

You can follow Skillet on facebook for future livestreamed tributes. For a full list of Skillet’s tour dates with Korn and their headlining tour in Canada this fall, visit skillet.com/tour.