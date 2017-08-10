Skillet Releases New Lyric Video for ‘The Resistance’

Skillet has released a new lyric video for their latest single, “The Resistance.” The lyric video premiered exclusively on Billboard.com.

The lyric video for the cinematic track features footage filmed live at Creation Northeast this summer. “The Resistance” debuted at number 38 on mainstream rock charts, where it is continuing to gain momentum. Watch the lyric video below.

The track was selected as a single after it emerged as a surprise fan favorite from 2016’s album Unleashed. “We wrote the song ‘The Resistance,’ and it was one of the first songs we wrote for Unleashed,” John Cooper shared in an exclusive interview with NewReleaseToday. “It did not get chosen to be recorded, and most people didn’t really like the song. And at the end of recording, long story short, they were like ‘yeah, you can record it[…]