Skillet Song Featured in Marvel Comic Trailer

Skillet is developing quite the rapport with Marvel Comics lately, first appearing on their podcast This Week in Marvel a few weeks ago, and now teaming up with the superhero juggernaut by lending one of their songs to a comic trailer.

Marvel released a video trailer today for the new Monsters Unleashed! series, a five-part series, the first issue of which was published in January. The video plays out like an emergency news broadcast featuring Skillet’s heart-racing “Back From the Dead” as an appropriate backdrop throughout.



[embedded content]

Lead singer and resident Marvel fan John Cooper told Billboard that the band’s involvement with Marvel is “truly one of the best moments of Skillet’s career.”

“Marvel has been one of the defining things in my life ever since I was 4 years old when Spider-Man became my hero, “said Cooper. “A world where even a nobody like Peter Parker can become someone, stand up for what is right and no matter how evil the world becomes, you know that good will overcome.”