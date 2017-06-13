Skillet To Bring The Unleashed Tour to Canada

Skillet will be bringing their headlining Unleashed Tour to Canada in September, with six dates currently scheduled across the country. Art of Dying and Spoken will be serving as the opening acts.



Skillet’s Unleashed Tour, which supports last August’s album by the same name, has already sold out dates across the United States and Europe through last fall and this spring. The Canada leg of the tour will visit cities like Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary. For a full list of dates, you can visit skillet.com/tour.



The tour will follow a busy summer for the band, who is playing a wide range of festivals in both the Christian and mainstream markets. The timing for opening act Spoken coincides with the release of their upcoming full length album, recently funded through PledgeMusic.



Tickets for the tour will be made available first to Skillet’s fanclub, which you can join here. Otherwise, stay tuned to the band’s facebook for continued updates on ticket availability and further updates from the hard rockers.