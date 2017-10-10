Skillet to Release ‘Unleashed Beyond’ on November 17th

Building on the success of their critically acclaimed and commercially successful release Unleashed, Skillet will release Unleashed Beyond, a deluxe version of their acclaimed 2016 release, on November 17.

Unleashed Beyond boasts eight bonus tracks; five brand new unreleased songs, including “Breaking Free (feat. Lacey Sturm),” 2 remixes and the film version of “Stars” as featured in the motion picture The Shack, which hit No. 1 on Christian Hot AC this spring. Also included in the mix is Skillet’s current Christian radio chart-topper “Lions,” which is currently No. 1 for the sixth straight week on Hot AC. The deluxe edition is currently available for pre-order on all Skillet tour stops as well as via their webstore at: www.skillet.com/store.

The tracklisting for Unleashed Beyond is:

* previously unreleased

1. Feel Invincible

2. Back From The Dead

3. Stars

4. I Want To Live

5. Undefeated

6. Famous

7. Lions

8. Out Of Hell

9. Burn It Down

10. Watching For Comets

11. Saviors Of The World

12. The Resistance

13. Breaking Free feat. Lacey Sturm *

14. Stay Til The Daylight *

15. Brave *

16. You Get Me High *

17. Set It Off *

18. Feel Invincible (Y2K Remix)

19. The Resistance (SOLI REMIX)

20. Stars (The Shack Version)

Any fan who pre-orders Unleashed Beyond will receive an instant download of the unreleased Feel Invincible Remix EP, which is comprised of 5 vastly different re-imaginations of Skillet’s #1 single. The remix EP will also be available for purchase via all digital retailers starting on November 17th. The tracklisting for the Feel Invincible Remix EP is:

1. Feel Invincible (KELLR Remix)

2. Feel Invincible (Doug Weier Remix)

3. Feel Invincible (81Neutronz Remix)

4. Feel Invincible (blastforever Remix)

5. Feel Invincible (Noise Reduction Remix)

Skillet is currently touring in support of Unleashed on the Air1 Positive Hits Tour. Information for tickets on all upcoming shows can be found at: http://www.skillet.com/tour.

