Skillet’s John and Korey Cooper Celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary

John and Korey Cooper, the couple who fronts Platinum-selling hard rock group Skillet, are celebrating 20 years of marriage today.

John Cooper marked the occasion with some heartfelt posts on instagram. “People ask me what our secret is,” the veteran performer shared. “Love is a choice. Sometimes it’s harder than others. It helps that you are beautiful. It helps that you are still everything I’d want in a woman. It helps that you make me a better man.”

John kept it real as well however, offering some advice and encouragement to other couples: “It’s important to say that even though you still make me feel like a teenager in love, marriage isn’t easy. It’s about choosing to love someone more than you love yourself. You have taught me that by example. Lots of people think that if on any given day the feelings are gone, then it’s time to move on. I’m proud that we have chosen love.”

The couple is celebrating their anniversary the same way they’ve spent most of those twenty years of marriage: on the road with their two kids. John and Korey Cooper have spoken openly over the years about the dynamic of raising a family on the road as part of one of the world’s most successful hard rock acts. The Coopers were married the year after Skillet’s 1996 self-titled debut project first put them on the map.

Currently Skillet is traveling the country on the second leg of their Unleashed Tour, following up the first leg last year and the successful release of Unleashed. They are also serving as support for The Shack film, releasing “Stars (The Shack Version)” as part of the movie’s soundtrack. You can watch the official music video here.

To read all of John’s anniversary posts, visit him on instagram @johnlcooper. You can find a full list of Unleashed Tour dates at skillet.com/tour, and keep up with the band as a whole on facebook, instagram and twitter.