Skillet’s John Cooper Featured On Marvel’s Playback

Spearheading the effort to merge the two worlds of comics and music, Marvel Entertainment’s Marvel Playback opens up conversation with some of music’s biggest names. GRAMMY® nominated Skillet’s John Cooper joined Marvel’s Playback to speak about his love for comics, and the lessons he’s learned from their stories and heroes.

“What makes a hero is someone who does something selfless…Someone who stands up for someone who is weak,” says Cooper. “Working in rock and roll is good, but being a hero is better.”



[embedded content]

Earning three Billboard Music Award Nominations, their most recent album Unleashed debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart. The group’s single “Back From the Dead,” continues to climb the charts, hitting No. 9 on the Active Rock Chart, and No. 10 on Billboard’s Christian Rock Chart. “Back From The Dead” is set to be used in NBC’s new series, “Blood Drive.” The episode will air on NBC on June 14th.

GRAMMY® nominated Skillet has announced they will be extending their “Unleashed Tour” with the addition of three more shows. After recently wrapping three legs of their headlining tour with sold-out dates across the U.S. and Europe, the group has decided to extend the tour to Memphis, Orlando, and Atlanta in the month of June.